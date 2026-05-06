Meghalaya Cabinet approves revised cost of Jongksha Indoor Stadium project

The State Cabinet has approved the escalation in the cost of sports infrastructure, including the revised budget for the Indoor Stadium project at Jongksha, following significant changes in the scope of work.

As part of the decision, the Cabinet also approved a new policy under which any project cost escalation exceeding 25 per cent will now require Cabinet approval. Earlier, such revisions were routed through the Finance Department for clearance.

Officials said the Jongksha Indoor Stadium project underwent major revisions after it was shifted from its originally proposed site at Pomlakrai to a new location. The project scope was also expanded in view of preparations for the upcoming National Games.

With the changes, the built-up area of the stadium has increased from 12,031 square metres to 15,417 square metres. As a result, the project cost has been revised from Rs 22.75 crore to Rs 35.40 crore.

The government said the enhanced infrastructure is aimed at strengthening the State’s sporting facilities ahead of hosting major national-level events.