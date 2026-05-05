Meghalaya cabinet approves Rs 10.9 crore land acquisition in Garo Hills for future infrastructure

The Meghalaya cabinet has approved the purchase of land in two districts of the Garo Hills region to establish land banks aimed at supporting future government infrastructure and development projects, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced.

A total of Rs 10.9 crore has been sanctioned for the acquisition of land across East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills districts.

In East Garo Hills, 93.59 acres will be acquired through direct purchase at Rongalgre at a cost of Rs 7 crore. In North Garo Hills, 26 acres of land will be procured for Rs 3.9 crore, situated approximately 6.7 kilometres from the Songsak–Mendipathar Road.

The land banks, officials said, are being developed to "support future infrastructure projects of the Government and to facilitate planned development initiatives" in the respective districts — a move seen as part of the state's broader push to streamline land availability ahead of large-scale public works.

Land banking has increasingly become a preferred instrument for state governments looking to avoid delays in project execution caused by last-minute land acquisition disputes. By securing parcels in advance, authorities can move faster when infrastructure proposals receive funding or clearance.

The Garo Hills region, which borders Bangladesh and Assam, has long been identified as a priority zone for connectivity and development investment given its relatively sparse infrastructure compared to other parts of Meghalaya.

No timeline has been announced for when specific projects will be taken up on the acquired land.