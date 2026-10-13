Meghalaya cabinet approves school complex rules to ease student transitions

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the Meghalaya School Education (School Complex) Rules, 2026, aimed at making transitions between different levels of school education smoother and improving access to secondary education across the state.

Announcing the decision, the state government said Meghalaya has 9,244 Lower Primary schools but only 532 Higher Secondary schools, a disparity that often makes it difficult for students to secure admission as they progress through the education system.

The new School Complex framework seeks to link Lower Primary and Upper Primary schools with nearby Secondary and Higher Secondary schools, reducing administrative hurdles and the need for students to go through multiple admission procedures at different stages of their schooling.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen the network of nodal and model schools across blocks, subdivisions and districts, with the broader objective of expanding access to quality secondary education throughout Meghalaya.

The approval marks a step towards better coordination among schools and a more seamless progression for students from primary to higher levels of education.