In a set of vital decisions undertaken during cabinet meeting held on November 29, the Meghalaya government initiated steps to increase manpower along the border areas so as to provide optimum protection to the people residing in sensitive areas.

Meghalaya cabinet approved the creation of outposts in sensitive locations along the state’s border areas which includes Mooriap BOP in East Jaintia Hills, Mukroh BOP, and Tihwieh BOP in West Jaintia Hills, Rani-Jirang BOP in Ri-Bhoi, Umwali BOP, Lejadubi Bop and Langpih BOP in West Khasi Hills.

The Outpost will be officially sanctioned for Athiabari in West Khasi Hills.

Upgradation for the Outpost to Police Station will be done at Patharkhmah in Ri Bhoi and Kyrshai in West Khasi Hills.

Suggestions had also come for Ri Bhoi District bordering Block 2, but the Meghalaya government had to review with local communities to ensure correct locations.

The government has requested DGP Meghalaya Police to visit the areas and come up with a proposal for the areas of difference in Block 2.

Additionally, the cabinet also approved the setting up of the Meghalaya Mental Health and Social Care Policy.

“As a State and as a Govt. we strongly feel that #MentalHealth issues have been neglected for a very long time and hence a comprehensive policy was required to address the same. Meghalaya is the 3rd State in India to have come out with a policy for Mental Health & Social Care. This policy will ensure proper attention to mental health, especially for children, adolescents, and youth,” informed Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma via tweet.

The Meghalaya cabinet also approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Victim Compensation Scheme 2019 which is for girl/boy child and woman/man victims who have suffered loss or injury by reason of the act or omission due to sexual harassment.

An amendment was made as per the national policy in terms of the different necessary additions and criteria, including the increase of compensations, etc as approved by the national policy.