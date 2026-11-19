The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the constitution of the Sixth State Pay Commission, headed by former chief secretary DP Wahlang, to review the pay and service conditions of government employees, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on November 19.

The commission has been given eight months to submit its recommendations. Sangma said government employees would have an opportunity to present their views, including through direct engagement by their representatives.

"The government has also retained the flexibility to add further Terms of Reference to ensure that all relevant concerns and issues can be considered," he said, describing the move as an important step towards addressing employees' expectations.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved revised Uniform Guidelines for Recruitment of Police Personnel in Meghalaya Police and the reconstitution of the Central Recruitment Board (CRB).

The board has been expanded to include additional members from different ranges, including the Eastern and Western Ranges, as well as technical members, to make the recruitment process more participatory and comprehensive, the chief minister said.

The revised guidelines cover registration fees, physical examinations and examination centres, among other aspects, with the stated aim of ensuring a transparent and efficient recruitment process.

Following the recruitment of around 3,000 personnel last year, approximately 2,000 additional vacancies in Meghalaya Police are expected to be advertised shortly, Sangma said.

The Cabinet also approved three service rules -- the Meghalaya Clinical Psychologists' Service Rules, the Meghalaya Occupational Therapists' Service Rules and the Meghalaya Family Welfare Education Service Rules.

Sangma said the government had made it mandatory for all departments to have service rules in place to ensure that vacancies, recruitment and promotions followed clearly defined and transparent procedures, moving away from ad hoc practices.

The move is aimed at bringing greater structure and consistency to the administrative system while ensuring clear career progression for government employees, he added.

