Meghalaya cabinet approves SOP to regulate beacons, sirens and tinted glass in official vehicles

The Meghalaya government has taken a decisive step to regulate the use of special features in official vehicles, with the Cabinet approving a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to govern beacons, flashers, sirens, tinted glasses, and similar equipment.

The SOP aims to clearly define which officials are authorised to use sirens and beacons, as well as who may use tinted glasses or flashers, ensuring that such privileges are strictly controlled.

According to officials, the proposal was thoroughly discussed in the Cabinet meeting, where members expressed a strong consensus on the need for a robust mechanism to prevent misuse of these vehicle features.

The move is intended to bring uniformity, accountability, and transparency to the use of special equipment in government vehicles.

The government noted that the new SOP will serve as a guideline to monitor and regulate the deployment of these devices, curb arbitrary usage, and reinforce proper protocol in line with administrative and public safety standards.

The step reflects the state administration’s broader effort to ensure discipline, transparency, and adherence to rules in official transport management.