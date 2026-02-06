Meghalaya Cabinet approves structured pay for teachers, key policy reforms

The Meghalaya Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, approved a series of key policy decisions spanning education, sports, higher education governance, fiscal management, and administrative reforms.



One of the major decisions was the approval of a Structured Pay Framework for teachers on fixed pay under the Education Department. The move will benefit around 23,099 teachers, including Adhoc and SSA teachers, who were earlier receiving grant-in-aid or variable pay under SSA guidelines. The government said the decision addresses long-standing demands for uniform pay and job security. Consultations with teachers’ associations were held over the past six months, and the framework is expected to be implemented within the next 60 days after completing related institutional reforms.



The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportsman Direct Appointment Policy, along with the draft Meghalaya Outstanding Sportsmen Direct Appointment Service Rules. Under the new rules, a special cadre will be created for medal-winning sportspersons from six recognised tournaments, including the Olympics, National Games, and South Asian Games. The cadre will be individual-specific and position-based and will cease upon the retirement of the sportsperson to avoid affecting departmental promotions.



Clarifying the 2 per cent reservation for sportspersons, the Cabinet decided that the Sports Department will certify eligible candidates through an online application system, formalising a process that was earlier unclear.



To strengthen higher education governance, the Cabinet approved 11 regulations for Captain Williamson Sangma State University, covering academic calendars, postgraduate admissions, fee structures, course frameworks, and examination procedures across multiple disciplines. The government said the regulations would streamline academic and administrative functioning.



The Cabinet further approved the Meghalaya Prisons and Correctional Service Bill, 2026, aligning state prison rules with central guidelines, and cleared amendments to the Meghalaya Legal Metrology Enforcement Rules to bring service fees in line with national norms.



Appointments to the posts of Vice-Chairman and four members of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women under Rule 5 were also approved.



In a key fiscal decision, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, enabling the state to utilise the additional 0.5 per cent borrowing space allowed under the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. The amendment will be placed before the Legislative Assembly for approval.