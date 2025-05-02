The Meghalaya Cabinet has cleared a vehicle scrappage policy aimed at reducing air pollution across the state, particularly in urban centres grappling with deteriorating air quality. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting on May 1, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh announced that around 13,000 old and unfit vehicles will be taken off the roads as part of the new policy — 5,000 of them government-owned and 8,000 privately owned. “Old dilapidated cars, which are no longer roadworthy, will come under this policy,” Lyngdoh said.

The policy comes amid growing concerns over air quality, especially after Byrnihat was named the most polluted urban area in the country for the second consecutive year by the Central Pollution Control Board. The town recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 302, falling under the "very poor" category.

Lyngdoh highlighted that Shillong alone has over 2.76 lakh registered vehicles, followed by Tura and Jowai. “We will now start addressing concerns relating to air pollution caused by inefficient and old vehicles,” he said.

To ease the transition, the policy will first target 15-year-old government vehicles. Private vehicles will only be scrapped if they are 35 years old or older. “Taking into account the overall economic condition of the people of the state, we will address the matter by first taking off government vehicles,” Lyngdoh noted.