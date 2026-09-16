Meghalaya Cabinet clears CM IMPACT+, transport app and dam safety body

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a series of measures aimed at strengthening secondary education, streamlining transport services, improving dam safety and restructuring revenue collection, among other areas.

One of the key decisions was the approval of CM IMPACT+, a new Grant-in-Aid scheme for Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools. The scheme is expected to cover around 1,900 schools across the state. The government said the initiative was necessitated by the sharp fall in the number of schools at the secondary and higher secondary levels, with seven blocks currently having no Secondary School.

Under the scheme, eligible institutions will receive lump-sum financial assistance based on specified criteria. The money will be provided to the institutions rather than as sanctioned posts or individual salary grants, allowing schools to use the funds according to their requirements. The scheme will be reviewed annually and linked to performance, with better-performing schools eligible for greater financial support. The Education Department is expected to finalise and release the detailed framework.

The Cabinet also approved a uniform 60-year cessation age for Regular Casual Workers, Casual Workers and Muster Roll Workers. The decision amends the Meghalaya Regular Casual Workers Scheme, 1996, and removes the earlier disparity under which Muster Roll Workers could continue until 65 while Regular Casual Workers had a cessation age of 58.

The government said the decision also considered the absence of regular retirement benefits such as pensions for these workers. Cases involving workers already in the transition period, including some Muster Roll Workers aged 63 or 64, will be examined individually by the concerned departments.

Changes were also approved to the Meghalaya Film Tourism Policy 2025 to make its incentives more specific. The earlier Rs 1 crore incentive for films made in regional languages will now require the film to be released in at least 100 theatres or on a national-level OTT platform. Another provision relating to films featured exclusively on Hello Meghalaya has been amended to allow releases on national platforms. Films featured on Hello Meghalaya will also have to be dubbed in Khasi and Garo.

The Cabinet further approved the formation of the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Society (MeITS), which will bring different transport services under a more integrated system. A common online platform or app is proposed through which residents and tourists will be able to book buses, taxis and helicopter tickets, with the possibility of adding other tourism-related ticketing and services later.

The state is also set to strengthen its administrative machinery for civil aviation. With the planned expansion of the Umroi Airport runway, the expected activation of Baljek Airport after its takeover by the Airports Authority of India, the development of helipads and the introduction of helicopter tourism, the Cabinet approved the creation of a dedicated Civil Aviation Wing or Cell within the Transport Department.

Another major decision was the establishment of a State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO). Meghalaya has around 12–13 dams, with safety-related responsibilities previously handled within agencies operating the dams. The new structure will have dedicated and independent officers responsible for inspections and safety checks in accordance with systems and standard operating procedures prescribed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The Cabinet also approved the one-time regularisation of 11 Lady Supervisors appointed under Regulation 3(f) of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (Limitation of Functions) Regulation, 1972, under the Social Welfare Department. The decision follows directions arising from proceedings before the High Court and subsequently the Supreme Court. The government clarified that the measure applies only to the 11 cases and will not constitute a precedent.

Excise revenue collection will also undergo a restructuring following Cabinet approval to reclassify IMFL brands, revise Ad Valorem rates and amend the relevant excise and bonded warehouse rules. Excise Duty and VAT will now be combined under a single Ad Valorem levy, with the associated revenue to be handled by the Excise Department.

The state will also revise excise rates following changes made by neighbouring Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The government said the move is intended to narrow the price gap with neighbouring states while increasing revenue mobilisation. The revised rates are expected to generate around Rs 150 crore in additional revenue, depending on actual collections.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Retired Judges’ Secretarial Assistance and Domestic Help Rules, 2013, consolidating benefits currently provided under separate categories such as telephone, electricity, travel and other allowances into a single lump-sum amount. The change is intended to simplify the process for both retired judges and the administration.

Several extensions and engagements were also approved for externally aided projects and agencies. These include a two-year extension for retired IAS officer Gideon Kharmawphlang as Executive Director (Technical) of the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency, an extension for retired PWD-National Highway Chief Engineer Bruce P. Marak as Advisor to the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project, and fresh engagements for Marcel Kharbani as General Manager, MBMA; Augustus S Suting as Assistant Project Director, MBDA; Damanshu Lamar as Advisor, MBMA; and Aiban Swer as Additional Director, MBMA.

The government clarified that these engagements are tied to externally aided projects and are not regular government posts. They are intended to retain experienced professionals in project-specific advisory and executive roles.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma outlined the Cabinet decisions in a post on September 15, saying the measures were aimed at strengthening institutions, improving public services, supporting workers and advancing education, transport, aviation, dam safety, tourism and revenue mobilisation.