Meghalaya cabinet clears new vehicle rental policy amid safety concerns

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a new policy aimed at regulating the rental of two-wheelers and four-wheelers to tourists, following months of legal vacuum and safety concerns surrounding unlicensed operations.

The move, announced on August 7, mandates that all individuals or businesses offering vehicles for rent must now register with the state Transport Department.

The decision follows a major investigation into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi earlier this year, which exposed how illegal rental services were used to facilitate the crime. Raghuvanshi, his wife, and the three accused had reportedly accessed motorcycles from unauthorised operators in Shillong before heading to Sohra, where the murder took place.

In response, the state government ordered an immediate shutdown of all unlicensed rental services in June, with the Transport Department deeming such businesses illegal under existing motor vehicle laws. Officials confirmed that no official permits for commercial bike or car rentals had ever been issued in Meghalaya, making all prior operations unauthorised by default.

The crackdown has focused on areas like Keating Road in Shillong, where a cluster of informal rental services had emerged. These businesses were operating without government oversight, raising public safety risks and regulatory concerns.

Transport authorities have warned that violators—both operators and those advertising such services—now face criminal charges, heavy fines, and confiscation of vehicles. The new policy is designed not only to improve safety for tourists but also to close legal loopholes that allowed vehicles to be used without traceability or accountability.