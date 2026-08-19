Meghalaya Cabinet clears private university amendments to align with UGC norms

The Meghalaya Cabinet on August 19 approved amendments to laws governing three private universities, bringing their administrative structures in line with University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and expanding government representation in their management bodies.

The Cabinet cleared the Maharashtra Institute of Technology of Meghalaya (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Mahatma Gandhi University (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Under the proposed changes, the governor will serve as the Visitor of both universities, replacing provisions that allowed their sponsoring bodies to nominate the Visitor.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the amendments were intended to bring greater uniformity to the functioning of private universities in the state and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

The changes will also increase government representation on the management bodies of both universities. The number of government nominees on the Board of Management will rise from one to two, while representation on the Board of Governors will increase from two to three.

The Cabinet also approved the Martin Luther Christian University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, with provisions aimed at bringing the university's operations in line with UGC regulations.

Under the amendment, the university will be limited to operating within Meghalaya. Provisions allowing it to offer distance education and affiliate colleges will also be removed.

Sangma said the amendments would ensure that the university's administrative framework remains compliant with applicable regulatory norms.