Meghalaya Cabinet clears resolution opposing uranium mining

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a draft resolution against uranium mining in the state, with the government set to place it before the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly during its upcoming Autumn Session.

The resolution will be moved when the session begins on August 24, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“Cabinet has approved the draft ‘Resolution against the mining of uranium in the State of Meghalaya’,” Sangma said.

The resolution will formally set out the state government's position on uranium mining before the Assembly.

Uranium mining has remained a contentious issue in Meghalaya, with concerns over its possible environmental and social impact forming a key part of opposition to mining proposals in the state.

The Cabinet's decision comes ahead of the Autumn Session, giving the government an opportunity to place its position on the issue before the House.

The resolution is among several major decisions cleared by the Cabinet ahead of the session, which will begin on August 24.