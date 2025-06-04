The Meghalaya cabinet has sanctioned direct land acquisition for expanding Shillong Airport's runway, approving compensation worth Rs 72.17 crores after months of negotiations with local landowners.

The runway expansion project requires an additional 11.75 acres of land, prompting the state government to establish a committee led by the Deputy Commissioner to negotiate fair compensation rates with affected residents.

"After detailed discussions and negotiations, a total amount of Crores has been arrived at for the compensation to be paid for the land, trees, crop, and building to be acquired in that area, for the expansion of the runway," according to the cabinet decision.

The compensation package covers multiple categories, including land acquisition, standing crops, trees, and existing structures that will be affected by the airport development project.

The cabinet session also approved the Meghalaya State Energy Conservation Fund Rules, 2025, which establishes a framework for promoting energy efficiency across the state.

"This will put in place measures for energy conservation and improve energy efficiency, whether it is energy efficiency in public buildings, street lighting, energy efficient projects, energy efficient agricultural pumps, etc.," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on social media.

The energy conservation framework is expected to support ongoing efforts to reduce energy consumption in both urban and rural Meghalaya, aligning with national goals for sustainable development.