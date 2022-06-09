Meghalaya’s Cabinet today has decided to set up 3 Colleges in the State- Veterinary, Dairy & Fisheries Colleges.

The Veterinary & Dairy Colleges will be set up in Kyrdemkulai, Ri Bhoi District & Fisheries in Garo Hills District.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved the Amendment to the Meghalaya District Courts (Ministerial) Service Rules 2020. This will enable District Courts to employ and conduct interviews at the district level instead of them being conducted by the High Court.