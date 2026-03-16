Meghalaya cabinet extends GHADC term by six months

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a six-month extension of the term of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), ensuring the continuation of the council’s functioning beyond its scheduled tenure.

Following detailed deliberations, the Cabinet decided to extend the council’s term from April 18, 2026, to October 18, 2026. The move is aimed at maintaining administrative continuity in the region.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, Albinush R. Marak, resigned on March 16, hours before a scheduled no-confidence motion against him in the council.

Marak submitted his resignation letter to the Chairman of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) ahead of the meeting fixed for 11 am, stating that he was stepping down “on moral grounds”.

In the letter dated March 16, Marak wrote that he was tendering his resignation from the office of Chief Executive Member “with immediate effect”.

He said that during his tenure, he had “sincerely endeavoured to work for the welfare, development, and overall progress of the people of Garo Hills”.

Marak also noted that the Executive Committee under his leadership had taken steps to introduce and implement “necessary rules, regulations, and laws as demanded by the people of Garo Hills”, aimed at protecting their rights, customs and interests.

“Several initiatives and developmental measures were undertaken with the sole intention of serving the people and strengthening the administration of the Council,” the letter stated.