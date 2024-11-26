As unresolved issues persist at Meghalaya's North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, on November 26, emphasised the importance of the Central government consulting the state government on key appointments, particularly that of the Vice-Chancellor.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh stressed that the Centre must take stock of the correct academic ambience in the university, further exalting the need for the need to hold close consultations with the state government on matters of appointments.

This comes after a two-member inquiry committee dispatched by the Ministry of Education intensified its investigation into alleged administrative failures at the university, conducting extensive consultations with key stakeholders.

Expressing hope that the Central committee will recommend a plan of action to address the issues, Lyngdoh urged stakeholders to draft a decision on Meghalaya's inclusion in matters pertaining to key appointments.

She also expressed solidarity with the students of the university, stating that they have been going through an 'imbalance' for a long time.

Lyngdoh also emphasised the need for the Centre to consult local communities, especially qualified individuals, for key appointments at NEHU, stating that while NEHU is a central university, the state government should have a say in decisions affecting Meghalaya. Lyngdoh called for addressing the alleged anomalies and ensuring the institution benefits the state.

Moreover, she highlighted that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are looking into the matter and have pressurised the Government of India to take necessary action to resolve the matter so that the university can resume operations.