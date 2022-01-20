SHILLONG: Meghalaya cabinet today approved the extension of the upper age limit of government job aspirants from 27 years to 32 years and the same has been extended to 37 years for Schedule tribes.

However, this relaxation will not be applicable for jobs in state police, civil defence and Home Guards.

The cabinet also approved the adoption of the National Highways Act for land acquisition and construction of national highways in the state.

Informing this after the meeting, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said the decision was taken based on the request of the central government.

He said that the National Highway Act will be applicable only for national highway projects while for other projects, the normal land acquisition will be applicable.