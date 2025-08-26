Shillong Medical College session set for Oct 2025; 72 of 107 cabinet retreat action plans still in progress

The Meghalaya government, on August 26, convened its second Cabinet Retreat in Shillong, reaffirming its commitment to collaborative governance, citizen welfare, and strategic development. The event, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, brought together Cabinet ministers, senior officials, and grassroots implementers to review progress and chart the State’s roadmap for the future.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma said that unlike routine meetings, the retreat provided space for meaningful exchanges among political leaders, bureaucrats, and field-level functionaries. He noted that Meghalaya may be the only state in the country to hold such a programme, bringing together all levels of governance in one forum.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of aligning departmental goals with the overall vision of the State, ensuring last-mile delivery of government initiatives, and strengthening interdepartmental coordination. He also underscored the need for investment in youth through employment, sports, and education, stressing that infrastructure must be developed to meet the needs of the next generation.

Reviewing the outcomes of the first Cabinet Retreat held in Sohra, officials reported that out of 107 action plans, 27 have been completed, 72 are in progress, and the rest will be reviewed in the coming months. The Planning, Investment Promotion and Sustainable Development Department presented the Action Taken Report and reiterated the need for collective ownership of the State’s vision.

The retreat also spotlighted Meghalaya’s digital transformation, with over 7,000 users on the Meghalaya One portal and issue-tracking dashboards integrated with CM Connect and DC Connect. Village Data Volunteers (VDVs) have been roped in to streamline grievance redressal and improve service delivery.

Chief Secretary Donald P. Wahlang described the retreat as a unique forum where the Chief Minister, ministers, senior officials, and Block Development Officers sat together to deliberate on governance.

During technical sessions, departments presented progress on key priorities including healthcare reforms, social welfare, sustainable development goals, financial management, talent acquisition, citizen service delivery, connectivity, housing, and digital infrastructure.

The chief minister, along with Cabinet colleagues, also launched the Human Development Leadership Programme (HDLP) Joint Field Visit Guide. The programme will see block-level teams from multiple departments conducting weekly field visits to address local needs in a coordinated manner.

Sangma further informed that the academic session of Shillong Medical College is targeted to begin in October 2025, pending approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC). He also reiterated the government’s focus on play-based pedagogy in early grades and enhanced youth-centric initiatives like CM Elevate and PRIME.

Cabinet Ministers present at the retreat included Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Power Minister A.T. Mondal, Health Minister Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh, Tourism and Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh, Animal Husbandry Minister A.L. Hek, Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Comingone Ymbon, and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla.