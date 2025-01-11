As part of the Cabinet Retreat at Sohra to discuss the Vision 2032 for Meghalaya at 60, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma along with Cabinet ministers and government officials interacted with Self Help Group (SHG) members of Laitkynsew and nearby villages.

During the interactive session on January 11, the SHG members gave presentations on the headway made by their groups through SHG support schemes.

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The members also raised issues in their respective villages and offered suggestions on how the government can further support tourism and promote their SHG products.

Speaking during the meeting, Chief Minister Sangma said that the SHG Movement of Meghalaya has set benchmarks of women empowerment. He further reiterated the government's support for the growing movement.

The Meghalaya CM also furthered his support and assured that the products of the SHGs of the area like scarves, stoles and other products will be purchased for gifting.

Earlier today, CM Sangma took a 10-minute walk to the Umkar Living Root Bridge from Siej village in the Shella Bholaganj Block, and reiterated the government's commitment to securing UNESCO World Heritage status for the bridges.

Addressing community members and project leaders, the chief minister highlighted the significance of the Living Root Bridge, which has been an essential part of the local culture for over 300 years.