The Meghalaya cabinet has decided to strengthen the state's resident safety legislation following the recent incident in Sohra, while simultaneously approving a significant land repurposing initiative to boost tourism infrastructure.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that the cabinet will revisit the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) to address growing concerns about criminal activities disguised as tourism ventures. "The aim is to further strengthen the Act to better prevent criminal activities carried out under the guise of tourism," Sangma stated on social media. "This decision reflects our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents, while continuing to welcome genuine tourists to our state."

The move comes after the brutal murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi at Weisawdong Falls in Sohra, where criminals (Sonam, the wife of the victim, her alleged lover, and three hitmen) used the tourist destination to carry out a premeditated killing. The revision of MRSSA signals the government's recognition that tourism growth must be balanced with robust security measures to protect local communities.

The cabinet also approved a major land repurposing project that could transform the state's tourism landscape. Officials greenlit the conversion of 273.41 acres of unused Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) land for tourism development through a revenue-sharing arrangement with the Tourism Department.

The substantial land package includes prime locations such as the IB campus, stretches from Le-junction to Nongsdier village, areas behind the MeECL school and NHRDC, Block V, and the scenic Lumpongdeng Island.