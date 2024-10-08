Cadet Rifiness Warjri from Shillong has been chosen to join the prestigious NCC Mount Everest Expedition 2025. Warjri, a student at St. Anthony's College and member of the 61 Meghalaya Girls Battalion NCC, is the sole representative from the North Eastern states.

The selection comes on the heels of Warjri's recent successful ascent of Mount Abi Gamin, demonstrating her mountaineering prowess. Her achievement underlines the potential of youth in India's North East and the quality of training provided by NCC Group Headquarters Shillong.

Warjri's accomplishment is expected to inspire other young people in the region to pursue challenging goals. It also highlights the opportunities available through the National Cadet Corps for personal growth and adventure.

Taking to Twitter, NCC Directorate North Eastern Region wrote: "Congratulations to Cadet Rifiness Warjri from St. Anthony's College, Shillong, 61 Meghalaya Girls Bn (Shillong Group), on being selected for the Mt. Everest expedition! Your unwavering dedication and strength make us all proud.

As National Poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar beautifully said,

'मानव जब जोर लगाता है, पत्थर पानी बन जाता है।'

May your determination lead you to the summit and beyond! Wishing you a successful and inspiring journey ahead."

The NCC Mount Everest Expedition 2025 aims to showcase the skills and determination of cadets on a global stage. As preparations begin, Warjri will undergo rigorous training to face the world's highest peak.