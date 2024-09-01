The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) revealed that 454 outstanding Utilization Certificates (UCs) of Rs 3,436.01 crore were pending as on March 31, 2023, despite the requirement of submitting UCs against conditional grants within a stipulated time period.

The CAG made the statement in its state finances audit report for the year ended March 31, 2023 tabled in the just concluded Assembly's autumn session.

The report said that during 2022-23, 726 UCs amounting to Rs 4,459.58 crore (307 amounting to Rs 2,373.51 crore overdue from previous years + 419 UCs amounting to Rs 2,086.07 crore which became due in 2022-23) were outstanding.

Of this, only 37.46 percent (272 UCs amounting to Rs 1,023.57 crore) were submitted.

Furthermore, 14 UCs amounting to Rs 1.28 crore for grants disbursed in 2022-23, which will become due in 2023-24, were also submitted in 2022-23.

Thus, the total 286 UCs amounting Rs 1,024.85 crore were submitted.

The report stated, "As on March 31, 2023, 454 UCs amounting Rs 3,436.01 crore remained outstanding. This is 47.88 percent over the last year in terms of hte numbers of UCs and 44.76 percent more than the last year in terms in amount of the outstanding UCs," further adding that 1,060 UCs amounting to Rs 7,460.84 crore (overdue: 454 UCs amounting to Rs 3,436.01 crore + addition: 606 UCs amounting to Rs 4,024.83 crore) are yet to be disposed as on March 31, 2023.

It also stated that major defaulting departments which have not submitted UCs and their percentage out of total outstanding amount under Grants-in-Aid are Community and Rural Development Department (Rs 1,396.93 crore, 40.63 percent), Health and Family Welfare department (Rs 783.55 crore , 22.80 percent), Education department (Rs 443.00 crore, 12.89 percent) and Welfare of SC/ST, OBC & Minorities department (Rs 210.58 crore, 6.13 percent).

"In the absence of UCs, it could not be ascertained whether the recipients had actually utilised the grants and whether it had been utilised for the purposes for which the grants were disbursed," the CAG said.

"Further, in the absence of UCs required to be submitted by the departments, assessing the status and progress of the scheme's implementation, for which funds have been disbursed, is not feasible. The substantial backlog in the submission of UCs poses a significant risk of potential fraud and misappropriation of funds," it stated.

Furthermore, the CAG recommended that the state government needs to monitor this aspect closely and may review disbursement of further Grants to the grantees that are not in compliance to prescribed conditions and timelines with respect to furnishing of UCs to the finance department as well as principal accountants general (A&E).