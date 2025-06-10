Flickering candles held aloft by grieving residents created a moving tribute to Raja Raghuvanshi while delivering a powerful message that their hill station remains a safe haven for visitors.

The candlelight ceremony, held alongside a 5-kilometre peace rally through the town's winding streets, saw the community unite to honour the deceased tourist and counter what they call damaging misinformation about their safety record.

Prominent leaders, including MLA Gavin Mylliem, MDC Titosstarwell Chyne, and traditional chiefs Freeman Sing Syiem and Marremdor Syiem, joined residents in the march, their presence underscoring the gravity of recent events that have shaken this popular tourist destination.

The tragedy began when Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam disappeared during their visit to Sohra, triggering an extensive search operation involving state and national rescue teams. Authorities later recovered Raja's body, while Sonam was subsequently arrested in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case.

The incident sparked widespread speculation about tourist safety in the hill station, known for its dramatic waterfalls and cave systems. However, local residents have firmly rejected suggestions that Sohra poses any danger to visitors.

"Tourists are always part of our extended family," read one placard carried during the rally, reflecting sentiments echoed throughout the gathering. Other signs proclaimed, "Come and enjoy the beauty of Sohra" and "Every tourist is welcome to Sohra."

During the ceremony, community leaders honoured the police force and search teams who worked tirelessly during the rescue operation. Local guides who participated in the search efforts also attended the vigil, demonstrating the community's collective response to the crisis.

The gathering served multiple purposes beyond mourning. Residents used the platform to urge people against spreading unverified information that could damage their community's reputation as a welcoming destination for travellers seeking to explore cascading waterfalls, limestone caves, and experience local hospitality.

Tourism officials emphasise that Sohra continues to attract visitors from across India and internationally, with many choosing to visit despite recent negative coverage. The hill station's appeal lies in its natural beauty, cultural heritage, and the warmth of its people – qualities residents insist remain unchanged.