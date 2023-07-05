A cattle lifter from Assam was brutally lynched by enraged villagers in Baklagre village of Selsella in West Garo Hills on July 3.

The accused, identified as Aynal Hoque from Purandiara in South Salmara, Mankachar, Assam, had allegedly entered the Garo village with the intention of stealing two cows. However, his nefarious act was discovered by the vigilant villagers who swiftly apprehended him.

Reports indicate that the villagers subjected Hoque to severe physical assault, resulting in fatal injuries. By the time the police were informed and reached the scene, the victim had already succumbed to his wounds.

Police revealed that the deceased individual had a history of criminal activities, including prior involvement in a dacoity case under Tura police station. Hoque was notorious for his involvement in cattle theft and vehicle theft as well.

In response to this incident, the police have taken immediate action by registering a Suo Motu First Information Report (FIR) pertaining to the lynching.