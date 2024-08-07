The Department of Textiles in Meghalaya marked National Handloom Day 2024 with a celebration at the U Soso Tham Auditorium on August 7. Textiles Minister Paul Lyngdoh headlined the event, joined by international textiles expert Dr Anna Louise Meynell from Scotland.

Lyngdoh emphasised the need for stakeholders to support the state's talented weavers, particularly encouraging third-generation artisans to continue their family traditions. He highlighted the growing international recognition of Meghalaya's handloom products, urging weavers to innovate and compete on the global stage.

"Our fabrics and products from Ri Bhoi District and other parts of the state are now showcased to the world," Lyngdoh stated. He expressed gratitude to all contributors and stressed the importance of maximising the state's textile potential both nationally and internationally.

The event saw the launch of the Meghalaya Textile Directory cum Textiles Atlas and the department's new e-portal. Fashion shows by KL Bajoria College students and designer Daniel Syiem were among the highlights, showcasing local talent and creativity.

Other attendees included Arts & Culture Commissioner and Secretary FR Kharkongor, along with various government officials.