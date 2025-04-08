Meghalaya government officials gathered today to honour the Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School football team during a special felicitation ceremony recognising their third-place finish at the 2nd Indo-French Football Tournament in Paris.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma led the ceremony celebrating the young athletes who represented both Meghalaya and India on the international stage. The state government had invested Rs 50 lakhs to support the team's participation in the prestigious tournament.

"The team exhibited exceptional skill, determination, and resilience throughout the tournament," Sangma wrote on Twitter. "As a government, we are honoured to have supported their journey."

The chief minister further revealed that while the school team earned accolades in Paris, a separate opportunity has emerged for state-level players. The Meghalaya State Football Team (U-18) has received an invitation from Olympique Lyonnais Academy for a 20-day training camp in France this June.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government's investment in youth sports represents "a strategic initiative to enhance their exposure and prepare them for greater opportunities on the national and international stage."