The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Pynïaid Sing Syiem, informed on Thursday that the 'Check Gate,' which had been closed down by the District Administration of Ri Bhoi in Umdihar, even though it falls under the Council's jurisdiction, was being managed by a third party.

Notably, the District Administration of Ri Bhoi had shut down the Check Gate, allegedly operated by the KHADC, at National Highway-6 in Umdihar, Ri Bhoi, on Wednesday following complaints by truck drivers that the gate was unlawfully collecting money from trucks entering the state from outside.

A day after the closure of the Check Gate, the CEM clarified that the gate indeed belonged to the KHADC; however, it had been tendered to a third party. In response to this matter, the CEM stated that he has issued a Show-Cause notice to the individual running the Check Gate, asking for an explanation within 7 days.



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Furthermore, the CEM emphasized that if the explanation provided by the individuals is unsatisfactory, the KHADC will take its own steps, including the possibility of closing the Check Gate.

When asked about the State Government's notification stating that all Check Gates along the National Highway should be shut down, the CEM responded by mentioning that the KHADC's Check Gates has been in operation for decades.



According to the Rules of the Sixth Schedule, the power to establish these Check Gates had been conferred by the High-Level Committee, headed by the Chief Minister. This authorization allows the Council to regulate trucks entering the state from outside that operate without proper documentation. The CEM further explained that the KHADC sets up these Check Gates in accordance with the availability of space and areas.