Meghalaya Cement Limited (Topcem) on August 26 suspended two of its employees for allegedly using provocative words during a public hearing at Thangskai on August 24.

As per reports, the company has also tendered an apology to the local people on behalf of its employees.

Topcem opined that the words used by its employees were ‘unparliamentary’, and while taking a strong view of the incident the company immediately suspended the employees.

“The company once again apologize to the local people due to the behavior of our employees. We assure you that the company is committed to promoting peace, harmony, and a conducive environment for the employees and the villagers associated with our company and also assure you that no such untoward incident will happen in the future”, the cement company said.

Previously, the JSU sent an unequivocal message to the cement company, urging the swift deportation of the company's two employees.

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