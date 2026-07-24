Meghalaya: Centre appoints Prof Saroj Kanta Barik as NEHU's acting vice-chancellor

The Centre has approved handing over the charge of Vice-Chancellor of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to Prof Saroj Kanta Barik, the second senior-most professor at the university's Department of Botany, after the tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor ends on July 26.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Education on July 22, the President of India, in her capacity as the Visitor of NEHU, approved the proposal for Barik to assume charge until a new vice-chancellor takes office.

The order, addressed to the NEHU Registrar, states that Barik will take over the responsibilities of the vice-chancellor following the expiry of Shukla's term, ensuring continuity in the university's administration while the appointment process for a regular vice-chancellor is completed.

The decision comes after months of uncertainty at the Shillong-based central university, where prolonged protests by students' and teachers' organisations over alleged administrative and governance issues had disrupted normal functioning. Shukla has largely remained away from the campus since proceeding on leave in November 2024 amid the unrest.

The Ministry of Education had initiated the process to appoint a new vice-chancellor on May 20, inviting online applications until June 18. The notification stated that the successful candidate would serve as the academic and administrative head of the university and should possess high standards of competence, integrity, institutional commitment and at least 10 years of experience as a professor or equivalent academic and administrative experience.

The interim arrangement follows repeated demands from various stakeholders for early intervention by the Centre to restore stability at the university.

Earlier, on May 25, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said he had raised the urgent need for appointing a new vice-chancellor during a meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sharing details of the meeting, Sangma said discussions focused on strengthening higher education in Meghalaya and the Northeast. He also sought the Centre's support for the expansion of Captain Williamson Sangma State University under the PM-USHA MERU initiative and urged faster implementation of pending PMJVK projects at NEHU's Tura campus.

Describing the vice-chancellor's appointment as an immediate priority, Sangma thanked the Union minister for his support in strengthening educational institutions and expanding opportunities for young people in the region.