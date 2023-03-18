The University Grants Commission (UGC) has exempted colleges in Meghalaya, affiliated to North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), from Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for 2023-24.

This was confirmed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who thanked the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for considering the request on behalf of the students of Meghalaya.

Sangma tweeted, “Thank Union Education Minister, Sh. @dpradhanbjp ji for considering our request on behalf of our students to exempt the colleges in Meghalaya affiliated to NEHU to come under the purview of CUET for 2023-24, allowing them to continue with existing admission practices.”

Thank Hon’ble Union Education Minister, Sh.@dpradhanbjp ji for considering our request on behalf of our students to exempt the colleges in Meghalaya affiliated to NEHU to come under the purview of #CUET for 2023-2024, allowing them to continue with existing admission practices. pic.twitter.com/gTAkOFLxLs — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 18, 2023

In addition to Meghalaya, Central Universities of other North Eastern states namely Sikkim University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Manipur University, Assam University, Tezpur University, Nagaland University, Tripura University, Mizoram University have also been exempted from the purview of CUET for 2023-24.

Also Read: Meghalaya to get electric trains for the first time after electrification in two key routes

"I am directed to refer to this Ministry's letter of even No. dated 13th May 2022 on the subject mentioned above and to say that given the geographical conditions, hilly terrain, far-flung location, limited digital connectivity, and infrastructure as impediments in conducting the CUET in North Eastern Regions, the Central Universities of North Eastern Regions namely Sikkim University, Rajiv Gandhi University. Manipur University, Assam University, Tezpur University, Nagaland University, Tripura University, Mizoram University.

NEHU and HNBGU, Uttarakhand was allowed to take admission in the affiliated colleges to the Central University as per the past practice instead of CUET for the year 2022-23. Keeping in view the present situation, it has been decided that the above exemption may be extended for one more year for 2023-24," the letter stated.