Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on October 22 informed that the Government of India has decided to remove all the obsolete laws and archaic laws from the statute books.

Rijiju said this during a programme in Shillong city, where he interacted with the media and mentioned that unnecessary laws are a burden for the common man, laws are meant to bring something good about the common people not to trouble them.

"Laws are meant to facilitate justice or to prescribe certain mechanisms to ensure the life of the common people as normal as possible. So, the burden of the common people must be reduced. So, all those unnecessary laws which were enacted a long time back, which do not have any relevance in today's time, will not deserve to be in the statute books," he added.

According to the minister, they have already removed more than 1500 laws.

He also mentioned that in the coming winter session of the parliament, he is getting ready to introduce many more repugnant acts in the parliament.