The Centre is expected to exempt non-centrally funded/private colleges and state government-aided colleges in Meghalaya from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated on social media on Monday, providing a huge relief to students.

Sangma's meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday prompted the decision, according to Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

According to Rymbui, the state government has met with the Centre several times since the introduction of CUET, pleading with it to exempt Meghalaya from the exam on the grounds that practically all of the state's colleges are affiliated with a single university (NEHU).

Students will, however, be required to take the CUET for courses offered by NEHU on its campus. "For our students, this is a huge relief. It would have been tough for our students if there were no (examination) Centers," Rymbui stated.

For admission to all undergraduate courses at Central institutions, the CUET is being implemented.

It will provide a single platform and equal possibilities to applicants from all across the country, particularly those from rural and other remote places, and will aid in the development of stronger ties with universities. Candidates would be able to study a wide range of topics with a single exam and be considered for admission to multiple Central universities.