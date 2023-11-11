In a major development towards helping the residents of Tura to overcome the issue of water shortage, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the implementation of the Tura Bulk Water Supply Scheme.

Informing this, Minister-in-charge of Public Health Engineering Marcuise N. Marak stated that the project will assist in addressing Tura town's water supply shortfall and was approved under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS).

"A tender will be floated to ensure work starts immediately after going through all procedures," he added, announcing that the project has been sanctioned by the Government of India for Rs 100 crore.



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He stated that further projects would be suggested because the current ones are insufficient to fulfil Tura's need for water supply.

"We are proposing to create a reservoir which will be available for any use, for irrigation, for eco-tourism, etc", said Marak.

However, he also stated that the purpose of the reservoir is to aid fire tenders in the event of a fire.

Further, the minister informed that the government is also seeking the Centre’s support for water supply to the New Shillong Township.