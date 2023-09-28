The Centre will be providing Rs 200 crore to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya for various developmental projects, according to reports on September 28.

This Rs 200 crore award from the Centre, designated by the 15th finance commission under the tied and untied grant, would go to the KHADC in Meghalaya.

Before the state's Durga Puja vacations, the Centre would probably give the funding.

On September 27, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, the chief executive member (CEM) of the KHADC in Meghalaya, gave this information.

Additionally, he added, the Meghalayan government has given the KHADC its royalty share on minor minerals in the amount of Rs 14 crore.

“We expect to receive another Rs 30 crore as our share from the taxes collected by the Transport department as well as royalty on major minerals,” the CEM of KHADC in Meghalaya said.