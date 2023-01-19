As the state prepares itself for the forth coming assembly elections, Meghalaya chief electoral officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor has compiled a list of ‘troublemakers’ who will be closely monitored ahead of the impending polls.

On February 27, the State of Meghalaya will hold its assembly elections, and the results will be counted on March 2.

CEO Kharkongor told reporters that he has already compiled a list of troublemakers, but he is not allowed to share it because it is confidential.

“At the micro level, these troublemakers, history-sheeters, and known criminals have already been identified. He stated, "If they misbehave or cause any tension among the electorate, they will be bound under section 107."

The CEO stated that all of these aspects will be closely monitored, stating that the exercise is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission's announcement of the Meghalaya Assembly poll on February 27 has been welcomed by most political parties in the state, barring the BJP.

Meghalaya BJP, however, discountenanced at the long time span between the announcement of the date and the holding of the election and said it will give "ample oppurtunity to major parties to influence voters".

The EC has declared February 27 as the date of the poll and March 2 for counting. The notification for the elections will be issued on January 31.

“We are upset that the election will be held almost a month and a half later. This will give ample opportunity to the ruling alliance parties to influence the voters," state BJP president Ernest Mawrie told the media.

The BJP is prepared to contest the poll and so far candidates from over 40 seats have approached the party for tickets, Mawrie claimed. BJP is a part of the NPP-led ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance and has not entered any prepoll understanding with any political party.

Also read : Meghalaya BJP upset with poll dates, claims ample time to major parties to influence voters



