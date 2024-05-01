Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 1, held a meeting with the officials of line departments to discuss the ongoing water crisis in different parts of the state.

The construction of the ongoing Umiam dam and bridge repair work was also discussed in the meeting.

Meghalaya Cabinet Minister for PHE, Soil & Water and Housing Marcuise Marak was also present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Sangma assured the public of measures being taken for the safety and stability of the Umiam bridge.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister updated people on the meet. He wrote, “All measures are being taken to ensure long term safety and structural stability of the bridge. We urge the public to cooperate as the ongoing construction will continue till June.”

The Meghalaya chief minister informed that 60 per cent of work has been completed while the rest would be over soon.

He said, “We held meeting to discuss the ongoing Umiam dam and bridge repair works. At present 60 per cent of the drilling and grouting works have been completed. The bridge bearings have been refurbished. After refurbishment, the bridge has again been brought back to its original position.”