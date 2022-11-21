Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, officially opened the second Shillong Literary Festival on November 21 at Ward's Lake as part of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2022.

Speaking at the event, the CM claimed that this year's Cherry Blossom pink colouring of Ward's Lake would enhance the Literary Festival's beautiful discussions.

"Meghalaya and its romantic beauty will surely mesmerise the poets, authors and artists from across the country who will be sharing the stage in the three-day Shillong Cherry Blossom Literary Festival. I hope the beauty of Shillong and its people will inspire them in their art," he said.

"Looking forward to many inspiring stories in the days to come," he added.

Padma Shri recipient Professor Badaplin War, renowned author and filmmaker Sanjoy Hazarika, representatives of Meghalaya Tourism, and students were also present at the event.

In addition to the international concert and literature festival, this year's edition will feature India's Biggest Music Contest and Pre-Festival Events in a multi-city tour of India, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Due to the epidemic, the yearly Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2022 was postponed in 2020 and very slowly resumed in 2021. But the festival plans to make a big comeback this year. It will last for four days this year, from November 23 to November 26.

Shillong transforms into a charming city with pinkish-white blooms of cherry blossoms all over, attracting a huge crowd of tourists during this season.