Meghalaya chief minister receives national honour from Catholic Bishops' Conference

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has been honoured by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India at the CBCI National Awards 2026 ceremony held at St John's Medical College in Bengaluru.

The awards recognise distinguished Catholics for their contributions across mission work, faith, education, social service, innovation, leadership, and nation-building.

Responding to the recognition, Sangma expressed his appreciation on social media, stating he was "immensely humbled and grateful" for the honour. He attributed his work to divine guidance, noting that "while human effort is limited, God is limitless. It is only by His grace, wisdom, and courage that I am able to do what I do."

The chief minister acknowledged that challenges remain ahead, adding: "There are still miles to go, but with prayer and purpose, all things are possible."

Sangma extended his gratitude to the CBCI leadership for their "commitment to making a meaningful difference." He specifically thanked Cardinal Poola Anthony, Metropolitan Archbishop of Hyderabad and President of the CBCI; Most Reverend Andrews Thazhath, Metropolitan Archbishop of Thrissur and outgoing President of the CBCI; Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao; Mar Baselios Cardinal Cleemis; George Cardinal Koovakad; and Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil for their support and prayers.

The chief minister concluded by expressing hope that "God continue to raise men and women rooted in faith, committed to service, and dedicated to making a difference in the lives of His people."