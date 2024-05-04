Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has weighed in on the recent surge of arson attacks, suggesting a possible correlation between these incidents and the arrests conducted by authorities. CM Sangma pointed out that the arrests were made based on solid evidence and facts related to various crimes, implying that the attacks could be reactionary.

Speaking to the media, Sangma reiterated the government's firm stance on ensuring necessary steps are taken against those involved in criminal activities. He acknowledged the anticipation of reactions to measures taken to prevent such incidents and urged against hasty conclusions regarding recent arrests.

Despite the challenges in identifying the culprits behind the sporadic arson incidents across Shillong, Sangma expressed confidence in the authorities' competence to address the situation effectively.

Regarding the recent petrol bomb attacks in Shillong and Jowai, Sangma hinted at their possible connection to the arrests made in recent murder cases in Ichamati and Mawlai Mawroh. Despite numerous reported cases of arson, including attacks on police stations and government offices, the perpetrators remain at large.

Sangma assured the public of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb such incidents, reaffirming the government's commitment to upholding law and order. He stressed the need for concrete evidence before making arrests and expressed confidence that the authorities would work diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attacks.