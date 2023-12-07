Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad on December 7 conducted a comprehensive review of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme and leading discussions on Climate Action for the state.

In the meeting with Deputy Commissioners and officials, Sangma stated the need for a concerted effort to meet the state's targets for the PMUY scheme by year-end. District Commissioners have been directed to formulate strategic plans, engage with Gas Agencies and Block Development Officers (BDOs), and set weekly targets to ensure the successful implementation of the initiative.

Taking a broader perspective on environmental conservation, Sangma convened a dedicated meeting on Climate Action for Meghalaya. The focus was on the integration of efforts across various departments to address key initiatives such as catchment area protection, watershed management, sustainable agriculture practices, and community-led climate action.

A pivotal aspect of the Climate Action agenda involves leveraging technology for effective decision-making. The State GeoHub Portal will play a crucial role in this, enabling data collection for mapping springs, critical water sources, catchment areas, and forests.

Chief Minister Sangma emphasized the significance of keeping water at the forefront of discussions, recognizing it as a fundamental element in the fight against climate change.