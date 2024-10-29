Meghalaya Chief Secretary, DP Wahlang, in a show of commitment to transparency and accountability, administered the Vigilance Pledge at the Main Secretariat building premises in Shillong. The event was attended by senior government officials, marking the start of Vigilance Awareness Week 2024.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has designated the period from October 28 to November 3 as Vigilance Awareness Week, under the theme "Culture of Integrity for Nation's Prosperity."

The annual observance aims to encourage all stakeholders to collectively participate in the prevention and fight against corruption, as well as to raise public awareness about the causes, gravity, and threats posed by this issue.

By leading the pledge ceremony, Chief Secretary Wahlang emphasised the government's dedication to fostering a culture of integrity and good governance.

Vigilance Awareness Week is a significant initiative that underlines the need for a concerted effort to promote transparency and accountability in public affairs. The observance provides an opportunity for government agencies, civil society organisations, and the general public to come together and reaffirm their commitment to building a more prosperous and corruption-free Meghalaya.