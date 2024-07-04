The Chief Secretary of Meghalaya, D.P Wahlang, chaired a comprehensive review meeting today to assess and address the damage and challenges posed by the recent heavy rainfall in the state.

During the meeting, which saw participation from the Deputy Commissioner and officials from various departments via video conferencing, Chief Secretary Shri D.P Wahlang sought detailed updates on several critical aspects. These included the extent of damage to roads and its impact on connectivity, the progress of relief distribution, and the current financial status of the ongoing relief efforts.

D.P Wahlang emphasized the importance of efficient coordination among the district administrations. He specifically requested the Deputy Commissioner to provide thorough updates on the status of road connectivity, damage to residential structures, and the allocation and utilization of relief funds. Following the Deputy Commissioner's briefing, Shri Wahlang expressed satisfaction with the efforts made so far and extended his appreciation to the teams involved.

He underscored the necessity of remaining vigilant regarding local issues stemming from the persistent rains. He pointed out that the Chief Minister is deeply concerned about the repercussions of landslides and the extensive damage to road infrastructure due to the heavy downpour.

Furthermore, Wahlang urged local engineers to maintain a high level of alertness and ensure a swift response to any emerging issues caused by the rainfall. He highlighted the critical role of prompt action in mitigating the impact of such natural events and safeguarding the well-being of the affected communities.