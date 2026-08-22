Meghalaya Chief Secretary's vehicle stopped at Jorabat amid Assam-Meghalaya border tension

The vehicle of Meghalaya Chief Secretary Shakil P Ahmed was reportedly stopped at Jorabat on Saturday, August 22, amid heightened tension along the Assam-Meghalaya border, following alleged attacks on people from Assam during a students’ rally in Shillong and a subsequent blockade of roads leading to Meghalaya by Assam-based commercial vehicle operators.

The Meghalaya Chief Secretary's vehicle was reportedly prevented from proceeding through Jorabat and remained stranded in the area for some time.

The incident comes as the Assam government remains in touch with Meghalaya authorities to restore normalcy following the violence in Shillong on August 19, during which at least 31 vehicles, including those from Assam, were damaged, 16 people were injured and two vehicles were set ablaze, according to Meghalaya Police.

The situation has since led to a traffic blockade at Jorabat and Khanapara, the main entry points from Assam into Meghalaya. The North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union has also announced an indefinite halt to the loading and unloading of petroleum products for Meghalaya until normalcy is restored.

The Assam government has activated helplines for people from the state stranded in Meghalaya or facing difficulties in returning home.

The exact circumstances behind the Meghalaya Chief Secretary's vehicle being stopped at Jorabat were not immediately clear.