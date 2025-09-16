Meghalaya child rights body calls for swift probe into death of 4-year-old in Shillong

The Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has stepped in following the death of a four-year-old girl in Nongrah, East Khasi Hills. Officials from the commission visited the bereaved family, offering support and overseeing procedures at NEIGRIHMS, including the autopsy.

The commission stressed that the death of any child is a matter of grave concern and expressed condolences to the family. It also issued a strong reminder that sharing videos or images of children in distress on social media is illegal under the Juvenile Justice Act and punishable with imprisonment.

MSCPCR has urged the police and investigative agencies to expedite the probe, calling for a thorough inquiry to ensure justice and provide closure for the family.

The victim, identified as Insaphira Lyngdoh Mawnai, was reported missing on September 14 while playing near her home. Her body was discovered the next day inside an under-construction house in Nongrah Nonglum, submerged in a pit with a rock placed on top. Police have described the case as suspicious and have sought forensic assistance to determine the cause of death.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed that a post-mortem is being conducted and assured that the investigation is being treated with the utmost seriousness. The incident has left the local community in shock.