Meghalaya child rights panel urges swift action after deaths of two missing children

The Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has voiced deep concern over two recent child deaths following disappearance cases in the state. A 7-year-old from Nongrah in East Khasi Hills and a 13-year-old from Khyndewso in Ri Bhoi were reported missing before being found dead, sparking widespread grief and alarm.

Expressing sympathy, MSCPCR Chairperson Agatha K. Sangma said the Commission “extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stands in solidarity with them during this time of profound grief and loss.”

The Commission described the growing number of missing children cases across Meghalaya as “a disturbing trend” that demands immediate attention. It confirmed that the Model Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Tracing Missing or Kidnapped Children have already been submitted to the state government for urgent implementation to strengthen response and coordination in such cases.

At this stage, the Commission has handed over the investigation to the police and called for a “thorough and time-bound investigation,” emphasising that “those responsible must be identified and brought to justice without delay.”

Reaffirming its commitment, the MSCPCR said it will continue to collaborate with law enforcement agencies, government departments, and community stakeholders to enhance child protection mechanisms and prevent similar tragedies in the future.