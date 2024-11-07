Chipakkore secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Meghalaya State League, defeating Pinggera Do·gisik 3-2 in a tense Group A clash in Tura on November 6. It was a must-win match for Chipakkore, who finished the group stage unbeaten with seven points, pushing Lumsohkhlur to second place with six points.

In Group B, the standings grew complex after Mawten's 3-1 victory over Riangdo Youth. Arnest Lyngdoh (3') opened the scoring for Mawten, but Kordor Amora (62') equalised for Riangdo in Mawkyrwat. With the match heading for a draw, Arrowstar Wanniang (90'+1) and Wiseman Kharsyiemiong (90'+5) netted two late goals in stoppage time to clinch three points for Mawten.

This result leaves Mawten, Khliehmawlieh, and Sutnga all tied with six points, with the tournament committee set to determine their positions after a meeting tomorrow.

Over in Khliehriat, Rymbai Skhenshynriah secured a 3-0 win against Mulait United, courtesy of goals from Hesmiki Rymbai (39', 58') and Iaishah Bareh (52'). Despite this solid win, Skhenshynriah fell short of first place in Group E due to defending champions Rangdajied United’s superior goal difference (+10 to +8). However, Rymbai Skhenshynriah will still progress to the quarterfinals as one of the two best second-placed teams.

In Group F, Pynursla United and Mawmluh battled to a thrilling 2-2 draw. Riborlang Dkhar (7') and Seiborlang Khongmawloh (24') gave Pynursla an early lead, but Balajiedlang Lyngwa (37', 82') scored twice to equalize and split the points.

The final group-stage showdown will take place tomorrow in Group C, as Seven United and Nangkiew Shaphrang Lumdiengngan vie for second place. Both teams currently sit on three points, with Lumdiengngan holding the edge on goal difference (0 to -2).