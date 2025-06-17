A new nature-based glamping resort has opened in South Garo Hills, marking a significant step in Meghalaya's push toward sustainable tourism development. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated the Chitmang Chaiwat resort at Badri Rongdong, a Rs 1.66 crore project designed to showcase the state's natural beauty while supporting local economic growth.

The chief minister announced an additional Rs 93 lakh funding boost for the project, handing over the amount to the Chitmang Chaiwat Management Committee for further development of various project components.

The resort represents a collaborative effort between multiple government departments, with the Department of Soil & Water Conservation's Baghmara Division implementing the project under funding from the Meghalaya Basin Development Agency through the District Administration.

Sangma outlined ambitious plans extending beyond conventional tourism, envisioning the site as an educational center where students and young people can study forest ecosystems and receive training in soil and water conservation techniques. The location's potential as a training ground could necessitate expanded forest department presence and future infrastructure development.

The state government is actively developing tourism policies for the Wari Chora region, emphasising sustainable practices through inter-departmental collaboration. Officials highlighted how integrating various government schemes can directly improve community livelihoods while preserving environmental integrity.

The resort features Garo-style cabins and eco-friendly domes powered by solar energy, incorporating traditional architectural elements constructed using cement, concrete, and wood. Each accommodation includes a bed, restroom, balcony, and attached bathroom, designed to complement the natural slope of Chitmang Peak. Ten solar street lights illuminate the surrounding area, maintaining the site's eco-friendly credentials.

The project demonstrates remarkable transformation, converting over 21 hectares of previously unused land into a model of conservation and community-led growth. The comprehensive environmental restoration encompasses watershed development, water conservation measures, and afforestation initiatives.

A new cafeteria operated by local residents opened alongside the resort under the Aqua Park establishment scheme, part of Meghalaya Agriculture Mission 2.0. The Department of Fisheries constructed these facilities to promote community participation and generate local employment opportunities.

Recreational features include pedal boats for lake activities, while site beautification efforts funded through the Chief Minister's Special Grant added fibre-reinforced plastic animal statues and decorative elements designed to appeal to visitors across age groups.

The inauguration ceremony included Speaker Thomas Sangma, Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, Soil & Water Conservation Minister Marcuise Marak, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma, various MLAs, senior government officials, and traditional community leaders.

The resort opens as Meghalaya continues expanding its eco-tourism infrastructure, balancing environmental conservation with economic development opportunities for local communities.