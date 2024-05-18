Unidentified miscreants, in a brazen act of burglary, forcibly entered the Presbyterian Church in Umdihar on May 17 night, making off with cash and important documents while causing substantial property damage. Church authorities have reported this as the fifth such incident targeting the place of worship.

According to church elders, the perpetrators allegedly broke a window around midnight to gain entry into the premises. They ransacked the premises, stealing cash kept in a drawer after breaking its lock. The robbers also took imported flower pots and vandalised properties belonging to the Christian Endeavour Society of the Presbyterian Church Umdibar.

R.B. Shadap, a Church Elder, stated that the incident was discovered by the night watchman residing nearby, who alerted the elders.

While acknowledging previous thefts at the church that went unreported, Shadap emphasised that the severity of the latest break-in compelled them to report the matter to the Dorbar Shnong of Umdihar and file an FIR for police investigation.