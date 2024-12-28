After an FIR was filed at Meghalaya's Laitumkhrah police station against Akash Sagar for trespassing and desecrating the Church of Epiphany in Mawlynnong, East Khasi Hills, the accused took to social media to deny the allegations.

He questioned, "For saying Jai Shree Ram?", sharing a screenshot of various news pieces informing of the FIR filed against him.

However, he later deleted his posts.

Screenshots of posts shared by Akash Sagar on his social media handles

Dismissing the "so-called" FIR filed by prominent social activist Angela Rangad, Sagar, in a social media post, accused those criticising him of acting like "traitors."

In a story on Instagram, he stated, "If saying 'Jai Shree Ram' in this country is considered a crime, and you believe that to be true anywhere in the world, then my friend, you are in the wrong place. By speaking against me in this way, you are acting like a traitor (deshdrohi)."

Taking a further jibe at the development of his act, Akash Sagar shared information on Karnataka High Court's ruling on an incident, stating that "shouting "Jai Shri Ram" inside a mosque did not "outrage the religious feelings of any class" as it quashed the criminal proceedings against two men who had been charged with insulting religious beliefs."

Citing the information, Sagar wrote, "Those who do not know the mother tongue (Hindi), translate it and listen to the words of educated people."

Rangad, on December 26, filed a complaint pointing to videos circulating on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, showing Sagar entering the church and allegedly performing acts that insult the religious sanctity of the place. According to the FIR, Sagar entered the altar area and engaged in disruptive behaviour, including shouting non-Christian slogans and mockingly singing religious songs.

“This criminal act and conspiracy must be addressed to prevent further disruption of public peace,” Rangad stated, stressing that such acts could lead to public disorder and fear. She called on social media platforms to block the content and hold those involved accountable to ensure the protection of religious harmony in the region.