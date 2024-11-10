Following an order from Meghalaya's Director General of Police (DGP), Idashisha Nongrang, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the investigation into the alleged multi-crore rupees scam involving the construction of the Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura road.

The decision to hand over the investigation came after a case was filed against nine individuals, including contractors, senior government engineers, and corporate officials, who are accused of misappropriating funds allocated for the project.

The project, which has been pending for years, was revised to a cost of Rs 2,366.77 crore after multiple revisions, with an original completion deadline set for 2014.

The case was filed by the Chief Engineer of the PWD (Roads) in September 2024, following instructions from the state government.

According to media reports, the delay in the investigation was due to technical issues and the extensive review of documents required to resolve the matter.